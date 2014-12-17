Ice Cold Anderson Cooper Illustrates Exactly How To Sweep The Leg Of A Twitter Troll

Anderson Cooper doesn’t just shame reporters when they approach him at wildly inappropriate times. When he’s not burning his grandmother-scented candle around the office or engaging in his cat feud with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, the CNN anchor likes to dabble a little on Twitter.
Meanwhile, John Acker, best I can tell from the 30 seconds I gave his timeline, likes to rabble rouse. He calls out celebrities on Twitter and tries to stir sh*t. But he should not have attempted to stir sh*t with Anderson Cooper, because Cooper is known to fight back. When it’s a guy like Alec Baldwin, Cooper will engage. But this John Acker? He’s a peon. He is unworthy. He doesn’t deserve engagement, but he could use a lesson in spelling.
Now that was a familiar Twitter right hook: Take away their credibility by pointing out a spelling mistake. It’s not my favorite Twitter move, but it’s sufficiently humiliating. This response, on the other hand? Withering.
Do you feel that cool chill? That’s Anderson Cooper paying you no mind, troll. That is how you sweep the leg on Twitter, friends.
So…when does this supposed destruction take place?
Yes. He is paying him no mind. Despite the fact that he took the bait and responded to the guy to begin with. AC360 never misses an opportunity to compete in a social media pissing contest which inevitably end with some sort of juvenile “live in your parent’s basement” style dis. Just a reminder he is a journalist engaging in this bullshit. Not some actor or musician.
Dustin my man, could we have some context, what lies has Cooper been accused of disseminating?
Anything that doesn’t fit in with the President Negro Socialist Kenyan narrative is considered a “lie” by certain citizens of this country…
What’s fitting with Anderson Cooper being Cold As Ice is that I’m English, so to me he’s just another Foreigner.
Heh. Well done.
And you don’t know what ice is? Fucking weirdos with your no ice in drinks bullshit.
That “you embarrass me” scene from the Newsroom finale where Neil comes home and chastises the moron that took over his site with Ufford as Neil and Rowles as the moron.