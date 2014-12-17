Ice Cold Anderson Cooper Illustrates Exactly How To Sweep The Leg Of A Twitter Troll

Anderson Cooper doesn’t just shame reporters when they approach him at wildly inappropriate times. When he’s not burning his grandmother-scented candle around the office or engaging in his cat feud with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, the CNN anchor likes to dabble a little on Twitter.

Meanwhile, John Acker, best I can tell from the 30 seconds I gave his timeline, likes to rabble rouse. He calls out celebrities on Twitter and tries to stir sh*t. But he should not have attempted to stir sh*t with Anderson Cooper, because Cooper is known to fight back. When it’s a guy like Alec Baldwin, Cooper will engage. But this John Acker? He’s a peon. He is unworthy. He doesn’t deserve engagement, but he could use a lesson in spelling.

Did you intentionally misspell you're? RT @SpinningDisk: Your not too bright are you? @andersoncooper — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 16, 2014

Now that was a familiar Twitter right hook: Take away their credibility by pointing out a spelling mistake. It’s not my favorite Twitter move, but it’s sufficiently humiliating. This response, on the other hand? Withering.

.@SpinningDisk actually, there is nothing about you that concerns me — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 16, 2014

Do you feel that cool chill? That’s Anderson Cooper paying you no mind, troll. That is how you sweep the leg on Twitter, friends.