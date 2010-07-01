Ice Road Truckers… the Movie?

“Ice Road Truckers” has been a success for History, as the channel has slowly moved away from its expansive Hitler coverage into the world of reality TV. I’ve never seen an episode, but as I understand it, it involves icy roads and trucks. Naturally, the next step is a movie. Directed by the guy who did Max Payne. In 3-D.
[John Moore and an unnamed writer are] hatching a plot around the storyline of the series, which covers a group of truckers who drive 18-wheelers over a 350-mile highway made of ice, as they haul equipment and supplies to diamond miners working in the tundra of Canada’s Northwest Territories. It’s a dangerous job given the brutal cold, breakdowns, crashes and melting ice on the remote roads are potentially fatal. “It is very much a tough guy movie,” Moore said. “Here’s a bunch of characters who tackle problems by getting in there and getting things done. We’ll turn it into a mission movie that harkens back to Towering Inferno, Jaws, or The Guns of Navarone. You got a problem, go solve it.” [Deadline]
Wow, I wouldn’t have thought to compare Guns of Navarone and Jaws. But yeah, I guess Jaws was the Nazi artillery fortress of sharks. And both movies end with the title villain getting blown up. Oops, that’s a spoiler. Sorry, I don’t do spoiler alerts for classic movies that were in the theaters 30 to 50 years ago. Also, Bruce Willis was dead the whole time. Deal with it.
…You got a problem, go solve it.
Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it.
Nobody heavy hauls up the Dalton like Jack Jesse.
/not embarrased to know this
Meh. Needs more Hitler. This is why I don’t watch the History channel anymore.
I’m waiting for the porn version, “Ice Road Fuckers.”
My dream reality show: With tankers full of napalm, scorpions & fireworks, Ice Road truckers lose control of their trucks and slam into Pawn Stars store, where the American Pickers & Deadliest Catch are shopping for nets and cocaine. Hilarity ensues.
Also, Bruce Willis was dead the whole time.
Well, that explains his lifeless performance in “Armageddon,” for sure.
“But (Main Character’s name), how will we get across this long icy road?”
“We’re Ice Road Truckers. We’ll find a way. NOW ICE ROAD TRUCKERS – TRANSFORM AND ROLL OUT!!”
*let the bodies hit the floor, let the bodies hit the floor…*