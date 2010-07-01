Ice Road Truckers… the Movie?

#Reality TV
07.01.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

“Ice Road Truckers” has been a success for History, as the channel has slowly moved away from its expansive Hitler coverage into the world of reality TV. I’ve never seen an episode, but as I understand it, it involves icy roads and trucks. Naturally, the next step is a movie. Directed by the guy who did Max Payne. In 3-D.

[John Moore and an unnamed writer are] hatching a plot around the storyline of the series, which covers a group of truckers who drive 18-wheelers over a 350-mile highway made of ice, as they haul equipment and supplies to diamond miners working in the tundra of Canada’s Northwest Territories. It’s a dangerous job given the brutal cold, breakdowns, crashes and melting ice on the remote roads are potentially fatal.  “It is very much a tough guy movie,” Moore said. “Here’s a bunch of characters who tackle problems by getting in there and getting things done. We’ll turn it into a mission movie that harkens back to Towering Inferno, Jaws, or The Guns of Navarone. You got a problem, go solve it.” [Deadline]

Wow, I wouldn’t have thought to compare Guns of Navarone and Jaws. But yeah, I guess Jaws was the Nazi artillery fortress of sharks. And both movies end with the title villain getting blown up. Oops, that’s a spoiler. Sorry, I don’t do spoiler alerts for classic movies that were in the theaters 30 to 50 years ago. Also, Bruce Willis was dead the whole time. Deal with it.

