If You’re Wondering Why The Final Shot In Tonight’s ‘Mad Men’ Looked Familiar It’s Because It IS Familiar

MINOR SPOILERS BELOW.

We will have the Mad Men recap for you soon. In the meantime, you can enjoy Chet Manley’s Bob Benson GIFs from the episode. We will explore the thematic meaning behind the final shot in tonight’s episode, “The Strategy” more in the recap, but here’s an interesting parallel for fans of The Sopranos, where Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner was a writer and producer.

Coincidence?

Even Pete Campbell and Tony Soprano’s hairlines are practically the same now.

via Reddit