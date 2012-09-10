Important: Jon Hamm Doesn’t Wear Underwear, Hangs To The Right

Look: We typically leave this sort of celebrity gotcha paparazzi scuttlebutt to the gossip blogs, BUT THIS IS IMPORTANT. Jon Hamm doesn’t wear underwear, and he hangs to the right. Why is this so important? I’ll tell you why.
Because Jon Hamm is more than just a celebrity: He is the idealization of man. Strong jaw. Broad shoulders. Ideal Height. Perfect hair. Great teeth. Nice smile. Excellent stubble. Debonair. He wears a suit like Sinatra, and he can probably drink a fish under the table. Jon Hamm is what Robert Bly was talking about in his book Iron John, a folktale about the need for men to learn from other men how to honor and reimagine the positive image of their masculinity.
Jon Hamm is the poster boy for modern masculinity. The first question any man must ask himself before he dresses in the morning is this: What would Jon Hamm do? (WWJHD) Jon Hamm doesn’t wear underwear. Ergo, if you want to reinvent your own masculinity, this is where you start: Rid yourself of your boxers, briefs, or boxer briefs. Give your manhood freedom to roam. Don’t constrict your manhood. Let Jon Hamm be a shining example to you.
In the immortal words of Cosmo Kramer: “I’m out there Jerry! And I’m loving every minute of it!”
(Source: The Superficial)
As a St. Louis Cardinals fan, that’s one of the classiest and most intelligent penises in baseball.
FYI, I don’t wear underwear either, but I hang to the left. WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?
You’re a godless communist.
For every christ there is anti.
I thought Jon Hamm’s dong was always bathing in a bucket of scotch?
Really, Jon Hamm? As if he didn’t make me feel insignificant enough prior to this…
What a dick. AMIRITE?!
I see what you did there.
So THAT’S why my wife nicknamed my penis Pete Campbell.
How is that not photoshopped? That’s just like, too perfect a silhouette of a dick and balls.
Really. It looks like it is painted on.
If that was the real deal, it looks pretty uncomfortable. Major chafing.
Right now in heaven, Jesus is looking at St. Veronica saying “why didn’t I think of that?”
You can all but see the vein!
First of all, Jon Hamm is hot. My the size of that, I bet its good. I really would love to meet him. Very sexy and handsome guy.
Please, tell me more. Can I meet him on R!chinterrac!alsingles d0t c0m?
So Stuart Turkeylink wasn’t just a clever nickname for him.
One day I’ll hang center and rule the world.
I can already tell this is the best thing to happen to me all day.
Me too and I’m a heterosexual male.
I’ve got a pair of panties he could get into
*points to crotch*
Somewhere, Michael Fassbender is looking at this picture and saying “Hmmm,looks like a dick, only smaller.”
+ 9 1/2
that seems like such an awful way to store your dick
It’s like Jackie Treehorn drew it on.
The amount of gravity in that scrotum approaches Accidentally Sitting on Balls
We call that Belvedere Level.
I can’t buy that. Hamm is way too fucking cool to wear his pants so high that the fucking crotch-seam is ABOVE his ballbag. That would require some serious hiking, and lead to awful wedgies.
It’s just an illusion, it’s the pleats, it’s not very flattering in the crotchal region.
Don’t act like you’re not impressed.
This is why I never leave the house without a full erection. Sometimes even my own.
I spent far too much time glancing at that dong. Quite the specimen.
dude hangs dong
Why is she allowed to touch it and we’re not? I don’t like what’s wrong with her face. That dick deserves better.
I don’t really have anything witty to say, I just feel like I would be missing out if I didn’t join in on the conversation about Jon Hamm and his monster cock
I think we’re all missing something very important here: Her vaj has had that penis in it, so it is likely a gaping maw.
Who’s Jon Hamm? So fucking what if he doesn’t wear underwear, and dresses to the right? So fucking what?
I’m not sure how you got here, but you’re probably in the wrong place, so please go away and never come back.
this site is funny ! i hope it’s not for men only!
I approve of this.