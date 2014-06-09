In The Season Finale Of ‘Veep,’ We Finally Find Out The President’s Name

Last night’s season finale of Veep was a momentous one, and not just because we finally found out the President’s name. While the two episodes contained some of the funniest scenes in Veep’s run, the plot actually took a bizarre turn for a series called Veep: By the end of it, Vice President Selina Meyer had actually become President of the United States.
I’m not sure how the hell that works within the context of this universe: The point of the HBO series has always been to mock the futility of Meyer’s position as Veep, but as President, there’ll be actual stakes involved. But she’s not just President; she’s a President in the midst of an election campaign (that she’s losing, badly), so there will be a lot of ball juggling next year, too (cue Jonah’s bad “I’ll juggle your balls” joke). Through three seasons, the plot has barely moved on Veep, and last night, it took a huge step outside of its premise, where — as President — Meyer will have to deal with bigger, more important stakes, and as a character that bumbles everything, Armando Iannucci may have to straddle a fine line next season.
Even for this series, last night’s episode represented a bizarre turn of events: The two-episode season finale began with Selina Meyer making a small comeback in the New Hampshire primary, to completely blowing it after a reporter outed her campaign for mocking its campaign donors, to the President resigning to care for his mentally ill wife, to Selina Meyer being sworn in — twice — as the 45th President of the United States.
Over the course of the two episodes, Meyer also continued to demonstrate why she’s easily one of the worst people on television, although Veep has managed to succeed all along with virtually no likable characters (save for poor, put-upon Gary, who is clearly in love with Meyer for some bizarre reason, and occasionally Mike McClintock and Amy, who have at least displayed brief glimmers of not being absolutely terrible people). Meyer hit two of her lowest points as a human being by calling her entire staff “motherf**king losers” after a mistake — that was her fault as much as anyone’s — that nearly cost Meyer her presidential campaign and later, completely blowing off a couple of Syrian refugees because of good news she’d received.
However, the change of circumstances does give Iannucci an opportunity to deliver the same biting satiricism to the high-stakes presidency as he has the no-stakes vice presidency, and it’ll be fun to see how he reduces grave and important decisions to shallow political posturing. He’s already mentioned that next season he really wants to focus on lobbying groups, and the having Meyer serve as President will make that effort more potent. But we also have to wonder how this works: Meyer has a year left to serve in her predecessor’s term. Does she win the Presidency? Does Veep end after next season? Or does Meyer somehow lose the presidency and take the position of Vice President again (a notion she seemed to rule out earlier this season). Giving her an earned victory almost seems wrong on this show, although I wouldn’t be surprised to see her win by default if, say, her challenger drops dead the day before the election.
Who knows? What’s certain, however, is that the show will continue to brilliant send up the hollowness and cynicism of politics, no matter what position Meyer holds.
Random Lines and Observations
— “She is so good at making people believe she is good with people.” Amy on Selina. Perfect description.
— This scene may have been the funniest scene in all of 2014. I had the real sense that the infectious laughter was completely genuine, and that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale got going and just couldn’t stop.
— Of course, there are pictures of Jonah all over his mother’s house, including a giant painting and pillows with Jonah’s face on them.
— Speaking of Jonah, he somehow wormed himself back into the Meyer campaign, so at least he gets a reset for next season. I missed his terrible, terrible face this year.
— “Someone just flew two planes into my career.” — Jonah (no other show gets away with this line)
— As for the (now) former President’s name? It was finally revealed last night: Stuart Hughes. I’m guessing we’ll still never get to see him.
I must have one of those Jonah portraits for my house.
I think it’s possible to make this show work with Selena as president. Call it “POTUS” and change the opening titles a little, but she’s still the same inept politician with a bumbling staff and higher stakes. It worked for “Yes, Minister” in England. The title character somehow wound up as Prime Minister (I didn’t watch it regularly), so the show became “Yes, Prime Minister.”
“Yes, (Prime) Minister” really was a fantastic show – you should check it out if you get a chance. The original, that is, not the sad attempt to reboot it recently. Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington had amazing chemistry together.
I’m just not sure the show’s tone would work if she’s president. The show is built around the fuck-ups caused by her and her staff, and I think it would suspend disbelief if they made those kinds of mistakes in the office of the president without everyone getting instantly fired or there being other, even worse consequences.
So many great lines last night, but yes, no other show gets away with “someone just flew two planes into my career” – that was just vicious. Dan’s “just so you know, I like to lick the rim” was also completely evil and made me laugh/wince. Such a great show.
That first episode was the funniest of Veep’s run so far. It had me rolling for the duration. Every line was knocked out of the park. The actual finale was good, but it couldn’t compare to that first half hour.
I haven’t laughed harder at anything this year than that bathroom scene with Gary and Selina. After 3 terrific seasons I have faith in whatever is being planned for S4.
I did a bit of a double take on the “two places” line…wow.
This has been such a good season. I figure the next one will see her back as VP, and interacting with the president a lot more.
I’ve tried hanging in this year. There have been some great lines, but overall the show has been flat (imho). JLD is great and I want this to be the best comedy on tv. But I can’t see Selina being President and able to retain the healthy mix of satire and slapstick.