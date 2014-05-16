In Which Ken Jennings Peer Pressures A Fellow ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Into Losing Everything

As any devoted Jeopardy fan knows, last night and tonight are kind of a big deal for the show. As part of the Battle of the Decades, three of the show’s most successful competitors have returned for a two-day Battle Royale/Thunderdome of wits. Your challengers:
- Ken Jennings, holder of the record for longest Jeopardy winning streak
- Brad Rutter, holder of the record for total money earned on the show
- Roger Craig, holder of the record for most money won on a single episode
Last night was part one, and it was great. Not only was there a clue that required Trebek to say the phrase “This 2010 Gucci Mane song title,” but there was also a bit of peer-pressure-related gamesmanship, which was awesome.
Quick background: Craig’s strategy for Jeopardy domination is typically to hunt for Daily Doubles and then wager everything once he finds them. Last night he found one later into the show, after he had already earned over $10k and built a small lead. Enter noted rascal Ken Jennings:
Aaaaaaaand then Craig got the answer wrong, and lost everything, and ended Double Jeopardy in the negative, meaning he was ineligible for Final Jeopardy on the first day of the big two-day tournament.
If we’re being totally honest here, Craig was probably going to go for it anyway, since that’s his whole M.O. But I do love that Ken Jennings called him on it during his brief moment of hesitation. It’s basically the syndicated game show version of a kid setting up a ramp and shouting “You can definitely clear the creek! Come on! CHICKEN” moments before his friend ends up soaking wet with a broken bike.
The lesson here, as always, is that peer pressure works and you should use it a lot to get people to do what you want. The end.
I half expected him to go with big bucks, NO WHAMMIES. Maybe he saves that mindf*st for day 2.
Ken Jennings continues to delight me.
And afterwards they laughed at him.
That was the best part.
Fun episode. The best part is this won’t necessarily come back to haunt him because Brad ended with $10,000 and Ken ended with $7,000.
Ken is probably a bad person to take with you to a casino.
He probably counts cards and cleans house, then encourages you to bet your bankroll on black at roulette when shit faced drunk.
*Always bet on black tho
It was the correct strategy though. And often it does work out. Sometimes the Daily Double questions are softballs and it pays off big time. Roger could have won the game and had a huge edge in the second game. It didn’t work out. It happens. All week players have been taking the risk and it’s mostly paid off. I think Roger deserves a hell of a lot of credit for owning that first game right up until that Daily Double. I doubt anyone expected he’d have a shot against Brad and Ken. He proved them wrong. For a while.
I think it’s tougher because the actual clue he lost everything on wasn’t that difficult to answer compared to the other stuff they threw at them.