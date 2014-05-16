In Which Ken Jennings Peer Pressures A Fellow ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Into Losing Everything

As any devoted Jeopardy fan knows, last night and tonight are kind of a big deal for the show. As part of the Battle of the Decades, three of the show’s most successful competitors have returned for a two-day Battle Royale/Thunderdome of wits. Your challengers:

Ken Jennings, holder of the record for longest Jeopardy winning streak

Brad Rutter, holder of the record for total money earned on the show

Roger Craig, holder of the record for most money won on a single episode

Last night was part one, and it was great. Not only was there a clue that required Trebek to say the phrase “This 2010 Gucci Mane song title,” but there was also a bit of peer-pressure-related gamesmanship, which was awesome.

Quick background: Craig’s strategy for Jeopardy domination is typically to hunt for Daily Doubles and then wager everything once he finds them. Last night he found one later into the show, after he had already earned over $10k and built a small lead. Enter noted rascal Ken Jennings:

Aaaaaaaand then Craig got the answer wrong, and lost everything, and ended Double Jeopardy in the negative, meaning he was ineligible for Final Jeopardy on the first day of the big two-day tournament.

If we’re being totally honest here, Craig was probably going to go for it anyway, since that’s his whole M.O. But I do love that Ken Jennings called him on it during his brief moment of hesitation. It’s basically the syndicated game show version of a kid setting up a ramp and shouting “You can definitely clear the creek! Come on! CHICKEN” moments before his friend ends up soaking wet with a broken bike.

The lesson here, as always, is that peer pressure works and you should use it a lot to get people to do what you want. The end.

Source: Guyism