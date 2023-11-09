‘Invincible’ Season 2: So, Is Mark A Villain Now?

Going into the highly anticipated Invincible Season 2, fans began wildly speculating that Mark (Steven Yeun) would turn evil after a trailer showed him making an announcement to the people of Earth that he and his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) would be taking over the planet together. It was a stunning reveal considering Mark just spent the Season 1 finale getting brutally pummeled after refusing to join his dad in enslaving the planet for the Viltrumite empire.

Heading into the Season 2 premiere, Reddit theories were flying that Mark/Invincible would ultimately turn evil, but only after trying to resist becoming his father. Mark’s violent tendencies have been on full display, so the seeds are there for a heel turn.

However, when the premiere arrived, the episode threw a twist at fans. The announcement was from an alternate universe where Mark didn’t resist Omni-Man after he revealed the truth about his mission on Earth. Instead, Mark joined his father and fans began speculating that Invincible could become an even far worse threat than his all-powerful dad.

“I feel like evil variations of Mark are a far more sinister level of evil than even Omni-Man,” a Reddit user wrote. “I say this because Mark grew up human, with Earth being his world. Omni-Man grew up doing what he does and it being normal. Even his wife is a pet to him. Mark paralyzing Eve and ‘practicing on protesters’ is just another level because he’s not far removed from humanity at all but is still the way he is. It’s dark.”

As of this writing, the real Mark is still a good guy. He’s working with Cecil (Walton Goggins) again and determined to prove he’s a hero who’s not like his dad. However, the Season 2 villain Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) revealed an interesting truth during the premiere. In every other reality, Mark joined his father and enslaved the Earth. Only in the show’s current reality did Mark resist, but for how long?

Invincible Season 2 streams new episodes Thursday night on Prime Video.