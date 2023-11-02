Here’s How To Watch ‘Invincible’ Season 2

It’s been over two years since Invincible first premiered, and the animated superhero series received rave reviews and quickly became a smash hit among fans. The series, created by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) follows Mark Grayson as he grapples with his own superhero identity while also being the son of the infamous Omni-Man. After the events of season one, fans have been anxiously awaiting a second season to see how it plays out.

The second season of Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 3rd. Unlike season one, season two will be spread out: the first four will drop in November while the second batch of episodes will premiere in early 2024. The entire season will round out to eight episodes.

Season two will pick up after the events of season one when Omni-Man and Mark had their devastating showdown and Mark realized what type of superhero his dad really is. He’s actually…a major villain. Family is tough! Here is the official synopsis:

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The original cast will return, including J.K. Simmons as Noah/Omni-Man and Steven Yeun as Mark/Invincible, in addition to Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Rogen, and Sterling K. Brown.

You can stream Invincible season one on Amazon Prime Video.