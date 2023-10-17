‘Invincible’ Season 2: Who Are The New Heroes And Villains?

The hit animated series based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series has had no shortage of star power, and that holds true for this new batch of characters. We break down who they are and who’s behind their voices in the handy guide below:

With the Invincible Season 2 premiere less than a month away, fans caught a brief glimpse of some of the new heroes and villains smashing into Mark Grayson ‘s life thanks to the official trailer . As always, Mark will have his work cut out for him as he sifts through the aftermath of the first season’s catastrophic twist .

Angstrom Levy

In Season 2, Mark will have to deal with his first full-on supervillain threat, Angstrom Levy voiced by Sterling K. Brown. The brilliant scientist has the ability to open portals to other dimensions, which he uses to gain the knowledge of every version of himself, essentially super-charging his brain.

“This is a character that kind of comes in at a time when Nolan is gone and really becomes a Mark-centric villain, and is one of the first villains that really put Mark through his paces and showed him as a capable superhero,” Kirkman told Comic Book. “Angstrom as brought to life by Sterling K. Brown is a more lively, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics.”

Meet Mark's best friend from another dimension, Angstrom Levy. They're going to get along great!!! pic.twitter.com/nKs0GkkXRK — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) September 25, 2023

General Telia / Queen Aquaria

After voicing Queen Lizard in the Invincible: Atom Eve special, Tatiana Maslany is back with two new characters for Season 2 who both have history with Omni-Man and/or the Viltrumites, according to io9.

The first is General Telia, “a decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression.” The second is Queen Aquaria, “Sole monarch of the Atlanteans and their undersea kingdom after her husband, Aquarus, was murdered by Omni-Man. A beloved leader who rules with an iron fin, she seeks retribution for her husband’s death—through unconventional means.”