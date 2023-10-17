TV

‘Invincible’ Season 2: Who Are The New Heroes And Villains?

With the Invincible Season 2 premiere less than a month away, fans caught a brief glimpse of some of the new heroes and villains smashing into Mark Grayson‘s life thanks to the official trailer. As always, Mark will have his work cut out for him as he sifts through the aftermath of the first season’s catastrophic twist.

The hit animated series based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series has had no shortage of star power, and that holds true for this new batch of characters. We break down who they are and who’s behind their voices in the handy guide below:

Angstrom Levy

In Season 2, Mark will have to deal with his first full-on supervillain threat, Angstrom Levy voiced by Sterling K. Brown. The brilliant scientist has the ability to open portals to other dimensions, which he uses to gain the knowledge of every version of himself, essentially super-charging his brain.

“This is a character that kind of comes in at a time when Nolan is gone and really becomes a Mark-centric villain, and is one of the first villains that really put Mark through his paces and showed him as a capable superhero,” Kirkman told Comic Book. “Angstrom as brought to life by Sterling K. Brown is a more lively, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics.”

General Telia / Queen Aquaria

After voicing Queen Lizard in the Invincible: Atom Eve special, Tatiana Maslany is back with two new characters for Season 2 who both have history with Omni-Man and/or the Viltrumites, according to io9.

The first is General Telia, “a decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression.” The second is Queen Aquaria, “Sole monarch of the Atlanteans and their undersea kingdom after her husband, Aquarus, was murdered by Omni-Man. A beloved leader who rules with an iron fin, she seeks retribution for her husband’s death—through unconventional means.”

Shapesmith

Next up is Shapesmith voiced by Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz. “With the shapeshifting powers his name suggests, he springs into the superhero scene seemingly out of nowhere,” Comic Book reports. “Except, why does he eat candy with the wrapper on?”

Bulletproof

And, finally, there’s Bulletproof voiced by Jay Pharoah. He will be a pivotal character down the road, so keep an eye on him.

“He is impervious to harm, can fly, and will be a new addition to the Guardians of the Globe,” according to Screen Rant. “However, fans who have read the comics know that his powers have a tragic origin tied to his family, experimentation, and parents playing favorites.”

Invincible Season 2 premieres November 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×