‘Invincible’ Season 2: Who Are The New Heroes And Villains?

With the Invincible Season 2 premiere less than a month away, fans caught a brief glimpse of some of the new heroes and villains smashing into Mark Grayson‘s life thanks to the official trailer. As always, Mark will have his work cut out for him as he sifts through the aftermath of the first season’s catastrophic twist.
The hit animated series based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series has had no shortage of star power, and that holds true for this new batch of characters. We break down who they are and who’s behind their voices in the handy guide below:
Angstrom Levy
In Season 2, Mark will have to deal with his first full-on supervillain threat, Angstrom Levy voiced by Sterling K. Brown. The brilliant scientist has the ability to open portals to other dimensions, which he uses to gain the knowledge of every version of himself, essentially super-charging his brain.
“This is a character that kind of comes in at a time when Nolan is gone and really becomes a Mark-centric villain, and is one of the first villains that really put Mark through his paces and showed him as a capable superhero,” Kirkman told Comic Book. “Angstrom as brought to life by Sterling K. Brown is a more lively, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics.”
Meet Mark's best friend from another dimension, Angstrom Levy. They're going to get along great!!! pic.twitter.com/nKs0GkkXRK
— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) September 25, 2023
General Telia / Queen Aquaria
After voicing Queen Lizard in the Invincible: Atom Eve special, Tatiana Maslany is back with two new characters for Season 2 who both have history with Omni-Man and/or the Viltrumites, according to io9.
The first is General Telia, “a decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression.” The second is Queen Aquaria, “Sole monarch of the Atlanteans and their undersea kingdom after her husband, Aquarus, was murdered by Omni-Man. A beloved leader who rules with an iron fin, she seeks retribution for her husband’s death—through unconventional means.”
Tatiana Maslany as Queen Lizard? Why stop there?! Get your first look at two more characters she voices in S2, Telia and Aquaria. Head to @io9 link in bio for more details. pic.twitter.com/AM6cWPDtlZ
— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) October 9, 2023
Shapesmith
Next up is Shapesmith voiced by Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz. “With the shapeshifting powers his name suggests, he springs into the superhero scene seemingly out of nowhere,” Comic Book reports. “Except, why does he eat candy with the wrapper on?”
He is a normal human superhero!! Get your first look at Shapesmith, voiced by Ben Schwartz! https://t.co/raFTHjmeaT pic.twitter.com/VhB1cEYgKv
— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) October 11, 2023
Bulletproof
And, finally, there’s Bulletproof voiced by Jay Pharoah. He will be a pivotal character down the road, so keep an eye on him.
“He is impervious to harm, can fly, and will be a new addition to the Guardians of the Globe,” according to Screen Rant. “However, fans who have read the comics know that his powers have a tragic origin tied to his family, experimentation, and parents playing favorites.”
You already saw the suit in the very first episode of Invincible, but here’s a look at it on someone not named Mark Grayson!! Meet Bulletproof, voiced by Jay Pharoah! https://t.co/Hs3KbUFYMy pic.twitter.com/RewKVybaKE
— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) October 10, 2023
Invincible Season 2 premieres November 3 on Amazon Prime Video.