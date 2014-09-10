Is Alison Brie Not Returning To ‘Community’ For Season 6 (And A Movie)?

#Alison Brie #Dan Harmon #Community
09.10.14 28 Comments

I was fine with Chevy Chase’s departure. I came to terms with Donald Glover leaving to discover the Childish Gambino that was with him all along. I forgot until right now that Lauren Stamile used to teach at Greendale. But I can’t accept Community without Alison Brie in it, which might soon be an issue.

Nothing’s official yet, but here’s what a Community writer said about Brie returning for season six.

Unlike the rest of the cast, she never tweeted about the Yahoo! renewal. In fact, the last time she mentioned Community on Twitter was when it was cancelled back in May.

That’s a silly reason to get spooked, but Community fans are worried, so in typical Human Being fashion, they hit the figurative streets (ahead) and created a hashtag.

Again, there’s nothing definitive here, but I’m still already blaming Pete Campbell.

