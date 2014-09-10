Is Alison Brie Not Returning To ‘Community’ For Season 6 (And A Movie)?

I was fine with Chevy Chase’s departure. I came to terms with Donald Glover leaving to discover the Childish Gambino that was with him all along. I forgot until right now that Lauren Stamile used to teach at Greendale. But I can’t accept Community without Alison Brie in it, which might soon be an issue.
Nothing’s official yet, but here’s what a Community writer said about Brie returning for season six.
Unlike the rest of the cast, she never tweeted about the Yahoo! renewal. In fact, the last time she mentioned Community on Twitter was when it was cancelled back in May.
That’s a silly reason to get spooked, but Community fans are worried, so in typical Human Being fashion, they hit the figurative streets (ahead) and created a hashtag.
Again, there’s nothing definitive here, but I’m still already blaming Pete Campbell.
Ah, just throw some other actress in there in a similar role. No one will notice, or care.
See “The Ashton Kutcher Two and a Half Men Effect.”
Britta is where it’s at.
The difference there is that people who watch 2 and a Half Men don’t really have discernible taste or they wouldn’t have been watching it to begin with.
You obviously don’t have a penis.
She better not be leaving to pursue her rap career.
Man, now I’m looking at photos and cheesecake shots of Lauren Stamile. Jeff fucked up.
bet Smirnoff pays better than Yahoo.
this.
Yakov?
The only way I’ll be fine with this is if they just flat out replace Annie with Brie Larsons character.
or asian annie
@Raw Is Leary Damn I forgot about Asian Annie, she was way hot.
No Brie, no me
Dammit, called it.
Shut up, Leonard! You’re the reason Annie isn’t around anymore!
Or, more accurately, she’s the only one getting better offers. And probably a lot of them.
This is streets behind.
Alison Brie’s got that Smirnoff money. She doesn’t need these Yahoo! punk ass bitches.
Plus, her phone got hacked so the show’s going to have to stand on its comedic virtues, and that’s tough for a TV show in year 6.
A show that revolved around Jeff, Britta, and the Dean– with small doses of first-season Chang– could work just fine, and would probably be a good show, if Community as we know it never existed. But it would be a real bummer for the show to lose Pierce, Troy, AND Annie.
Dan Harmon just tweeted:
“The rumor about Alison Brie not returning is utterly, 100 percent false. I’d add a joke but I don’t want to be unclear. She’s coming back!”
blargh.
I attribute this to the work of the devil.
She better do the show. She isn’t doing fuck all right now.
#AnniesMove?
I just watched the Paintball episodes recently…and watched her sprinting down the hall about 60 times. We need more Annie.
Hopefully because she got the role of the 2nd female lead on True Detective