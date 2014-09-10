Is Alison Brie Not Returning To ‘Community’ For Season 6 (And A Movie)?

I was fine with Chevy Chase’s departure. I came to terms with Donald Glover leaving to discover the Childish Gambino that was with him all along. I forgot until right now that Lauren Stamile used to teach at Greendale. But I can’t accept Community without Alison Brie in it, which might soon be an issue.

Nothing’s official yet, but here’s what a Community writer said about Brie returning for season six.

@JeffWinger77 not sure yet. We just started talking about it. — Ryan Ridley (@ryanridley) September 10, 2014

Unlike the rest of the cast, she never tweeted about the Yahoo! renewal. In fact, the last time she mentioned Community on Twitter was when it was cancelled back in May.

Thank you, Community fans, for 5 seasons of incredible, heartwarming support. So deeply proud to have been a part of this. #darkesttimeline — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) May 10, 2014

That’s a silly reason to get spooked, but Community fans are worried, so in typical Human Being fashion, they hit the figurative streets (ahead) and created a hashtag.

Again, there’s nothing definitive here, but I’m still already blaming Pete Campbell.