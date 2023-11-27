Is ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Over?

Invincible sure had some surprises in store for viewers who remember Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson beating the holy hell out of his own son, Invincible/Mark Grayson, in the Season 1 finale. At that point, Mark had refused to help his evil dad assimilate Earth as part of the Viltrum Empire, but once the Season 2 premiere arrived, oh boy.

Evil versions of Mark were afoot, and a Mark made an announcement that he and Omni-Man were in charge of Earth. Viewers wondered if Mark was a villain now, and that speculation was followed by a recent gut-punch of a revelation that Omni-Man had, in reality, gone and gotten himself a new son. Also, a Viltrumite invasion led to Omni-Man’s capture, so what was Mark supposed to do then? He was instructed to help carry out the Viltrumite purpose, but we don’t know where that will lead yet. And it seems that viewers might not receive an answer at all anytime soon because Episode 5 is not scheduled for release this coming Friday.

So, have we already seen the end of Season 2 after only four episodes? Nope.

This season is taking a planned hiatus and will pick up again in 2024 with four more episodes. No precise debut date has been publicized as of yet, but the good news is that we don’t have to wait for a third season for more answers. Or more Walton Goggins, which the world can never have enough of in any regard.

Invincible is currently streaming four new-ish episodes on Amazon Prime.