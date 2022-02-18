Is ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 The Final Season?

(Spoilers for Peaky Blinders will be found below.)

BBC One’s whiskey-soaked gangster saga, Peaky Blinders, is about to drop its sixth season, one that has been (like everything else in the world) delayed due to pandemic-production difficulties. The Cillian Murphy-starring show (which formerly also starred Tom Hardy) will pick up after a cliffhanger, which was one that left Tommy’s safety in jeopardy, but he apparently pulled through. What will come next as the ultraviolence continues, and is this the final season of the beloved series?

Yes, fans will have to get this particular brand of Cockney Rhyming slang elsewhere. The good news, however, is that the sixth season — although it is the last round — arrives very soon (so you can get your fix) on BBC One. That would be February 27, as announced by this mural that appeared in Birmingham, England, which is also the home base of the street gang known as Peaky Blinders.

The Shelbys are back in business. Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 27 February. pic.twitter.com/Sq9kC9YINd — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 15, 2022

Yes, Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby, and the clan is not faring too well as the story picks up. World War II is on the horizon (the outbreak of that war is where the show is scheduled to end), and there’s a lot to tie up in the final season, which (if it matches the previous patterns) will likely contain a half-dozen or so episodes. The good news, however, is that the show’s creator, Steven Knight, has revealed that a future movie will take the story beyond World War II.

Complicating matters here, sadly, would be the passing of Helen McCrory (who portrayed matriarch Polly) in 2021 following her battle with cancer. So certainly, there will be a void left by her absence as the gangster warfare takes a final lap (until movie time).