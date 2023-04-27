This August will mark one year since P-Valley wrapped up its second season. A couple of months later, the show was renewed for a third season which led to plenty of excitement from fans who wanted to see P-Valley live on for another season. Since then, the show would go on to collect NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (Nico Annan who plays Uncle Clifford), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Loretta Devine who plays Ernestine Sayles). In short, people love P-Valley and they can’t wait for season three. Now, is there a release date for it yet?

Is There A P-Valley Season 3 Release Date?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official date for season three of P-Valley at the moment. If we had to guess, we could assume that the new season will debut sometime in the summer around June or July. Season one of P-Valley made its debut in July 2020 and season two arrived in June 2022 following numerous production delays due to COVID-19. Seeing that COVID isn’t causing production delays nowadays, we can assume that season three of P-Valley won’t take almost two years to arrive this time around.

After the show was renewed for season three, creator and showrunner Katori Hall shared a statement about the renewal.

I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen. It brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.

Stay tuned for more updates on season three of P-Valley.

All seasons of ‘P-Valley’ are available to stream now on STARZ.