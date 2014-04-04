‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Has Been Renewed For Two More Record-Breaking Seasons

Crack open a can of wine in celebration: there’s a lot more It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to come.
With FXX’s pick up of seasons 11 and 12 of It’s Always Sunny (10 episodes each season), not only will Sunny become the longest-running live-action comedy series in cable history, its 12 seasons will tie My Three Sons for the second longest running live-action comedy in television history.
I look forward to the My Three Sons-themed episode, with Danny DeVito as Fred MacMurray.
You’re next, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.
This would have been depressing news 3 seasons ago, but now it’s the best news ever. The last 2 seasons have been brilliant. If they keep ratcheting it up, I can’t wait to see where it goes.
Agreed. I think last season could easily be in an argument as the best season of the show.
The only bad thing about It’s Always Sunny being renewed is we have to wait that much longer to find out Dennis is a serial killer.
In his defense those whores were already dead on the inside.
Honestly, I’m just sad that we’ll never see badass Country Mac again.
I wouldn’t count out Country Mac, I don’t think continuity is that important. Besides, there’s always flashbacks.
There can never be enough Charlie Kelly.
Stopped being good after Season 5. If that statement makes you mad, it’s because I’m told that the truth hurts.
Lost it for a few seasons there (if you disagree, you’re lying to yourself)…BUT they have been much better the past couple.
If they can incorporate a little more of that 1-5 energy/style in 11 & 12, we’ll all be Golden Gods for it.
I will not pay your toll, Troll.
Sorry to inform, but the show is better than it’s ever been right now.
had to get all this baby shit IRL for them out of the way to write better plots.
Screw you and your dick skin jacket
Seasons 7 and 9 were incredible
IMO Sunny has been good to great for its whole run. There are only two or three episodes that I don’t like.
Survey says… NOPE.
Always Sunny still brings it, even after all these years.
Shut up Science Bitch
3 words: Lethal Weapon Seven.
The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet, ran 14 seasons.
It said ‘cable history’, so maybe that doesn’t include over the air networks.
Yep. That’s exactly what it means.
Excellent.
I love this show but last season was only 8 episodes! Not much of a record if you compare to other shows that have like 24 episodes in a season.
Last season was 10 episodes.
But name me all the cable channels, not broadcast networks (NBC, ABC, FOX, and CBS) comedy series that have 22-24 episode seasons.
Literally the greatest comedic television show ever made. I can’t stand the fact it does not win awards every single year.
Boom I got your wallet, boom I got your credit card, boom I got your Philies tickets..
This is great only if Howerton leaves the Mindy Project. The man can’t keep getting off if half the time he’s BJ Novak Lite.
That has made me realize that he’s the world’s greatest thespian. I was completely convinced that he was a real psychopath.
oh yea!!!
God bless FX, and god bless Paddy’s Pub and the Gang.