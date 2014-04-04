‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Has Been Renewed For Two More Record-Breaking Seasons

04.04.14 4 years ago 30 Comments

Crack open a can of wine in celebration: there’s a lot more It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to come.

With FXX’s pick up of seasons 11 and 12 of It’s Always Sunny (10 episodes each season), not only will Sunny become the longest-running live-action comedy series in cable history, its 12 seasons will tie My Three Sons for the second longest running live-action comedy in television history.

I look forward to the My Three Sons-themed episode, with Danny DeVito as Fred MacMurray.

sunny dance

You’re next, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

