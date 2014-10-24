It’s Boyd Vs. Raylan In The First Teaser Trailer For ‘Justified’ Season Six

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.24.14 22 Comments

In case no more Boardwalk Empire wasn’t depressing enough, now comes the first teaser for the final season of Justified, which premieres in January. In it, Raylan’s at a bar, drinking by his lonesome, when gasp, someone pulls a gun on him. That someone: RAYLAN GIVENS. Wait, whaaaaa…?

Classic Boyd. I take it back. I’m not sad. I’m so happy (and need some Pappy). Necessary GIF:

