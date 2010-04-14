It’s Even Stupider Than I Imagined!

04.14.10

Last fall, I wrote about Harry Potter fandom with the laziness of watching television. Based on the description alone, it sounded like another pointless use of modern technology, but now that I’ve seen video of it in action I can confirm that it’s even stupider than that. “Well, the downside is that it’s harder to use and less convenient than a remote, but the good news is that I look like a wizard!”

