J.J. Abrams Sold His 853th Show

#J.J. Abrams
10.10.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Since Lost premiered in 2004, J.J. Abrams has either produced or created EIGHT SHOWS that have made it to air, including the much beloved Fringe, the much forgotten What About Brian and Six Degrees, and the much something in-between Undercovers. (And that’s to say nothing of his two pre-Lost shows, Felicity and Alias.) But he hasn’t done a straight-up sitcom…until…wait for the ridiculous twist…NOW.

In a competitive situation, the Lost producer has garnered a put-pilot commitment from Fox for his single-camera half-hour, Adulting. The project is based on blogger-turned-author Kelly Williams Brown’s upcoming book, Adulting: How to Become a Grown-Up in 387 Easy(ish) Steps, which is billed as a hilarious guide to all the things that young adults think they should know already — but don’t. Among the steps on Brown’s companion blog: “Do Not Act Like an Asshole Anonymously” and “Facebook Is Not a Good Place to Say Serious Things.” (Via)

Oh boy, I hope there’s a chapter on not having conversations with Twitter bots. Unless the bot turns out to be a giant praying mantis from the future named Szzylk whose seemingly nonsensical tweets turn to be cryptic messages warning us of what’s to come. IF ONLY WE HAD LISTENED. The reveal: it’s not actually a praying mantis named Szzylk — it’s seven little people in a green trench coat pretending to be a mantis. Hilarity.

The best part of Felicity.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams
TAGSADULTINGFoxJ.J. AbramsLost

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP