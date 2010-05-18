Jack Bauer Kidnapped the President

I tuned out of “24” earlier this season (because it sucked), and it’s my loss because the show is getting a full head of steam as it nears the series finale. In case you’re not following the show, Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) has deemed that the former president is an enemy of the United States, and yadda yadda yadda, he dons full body armor and conducts a one-man ambush of the ex-commander-in-chief’s motorcade. (And he does it successfully — without reloading — which suggests that budget cuts must have eliminated the SUVs with miniguns that are part of a presidential motorcade.)

The entire gunfightin’, pistol-whippin’, tear gas-trappin’ video is embedded below, thanks to the Flint Skinny. Watch it now, as Fox is pretty gung ho about making copyright claims that ruin all of our viewing fun. If it becomes unavailable, you can watch the whole episode on Hulu.