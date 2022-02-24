In 2019 and 2020, Jack Black’s YouTube channel was frequently updated with new videos of the School of Rock legend making nachos, or playing Red Dead Redemption, or washing his car in a wetsuit. But he only shared two videos in 2021: one where he pretended to be both Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and another where he and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass covered “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End” by the Beatles. Where has he been?

Black explained his absence in a new video, “what happened to jables??” (you can watch it above). He’s been recovering from a sprained ankle that he suffered while pretending to have a fake injury during the final episode of Conan.

“My [doctor] was like, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna want to take six months off because you could risk reaggravating this injury.’ And truth be told, I sprained my ankle like 15 years ago on King Kong running towards the lifeboat when I was running away from King Kong,” he said. The video also shows the moment Black hurts his ankle, and how no one on the Conan set was sure whether he was actually injured or just messing around.

Black wrapped things up by saying that although he loves his long-time buddy Conan O’Brien, “I still will be suing you, Conan, because I missed out on a lot of activity this last year. Maybe to the tune of about $100 million, OK? So, I’m coming for you.”

Not even moving to HBO Max can protect Conan from the wrath of Black.