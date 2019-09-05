On the heels of its initial teaser trailer, which dropped in late July, Amazon’s Jack Ryan series is upping the ante with its second season’s first full trailer and a release date. That’s right, folks — John Krasinski, the man who went from the bumbling hallways of The Office to directing one of the most acclaimed (and financially successful) horror films in recent memory, is back as CIA analyst turned begrudging super-spy Jack Ryan. And it’s all going down on November 1st.

Per the official logline for season two, Jack Ryan is heading to the politically volatile nation of Venezuela — which is actually facing pertinent political and humanitarian crises right now — to fight the Russians, among others:

After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

So, if your dad, uncles and grandfathers like the first season of Jack Ryan, it sounds like they’ll get a kick out of season two.