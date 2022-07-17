When he suddenly passed away at age 28, Jak Knight seemed about to break through. He’d already accomplished so much. He was a writer on Big Mouth, on which he also voiced a few characters, including Devin’s ex-husband DeVon. He’d co-created the Peacock comedy Bust Down, on which he also starred, alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman. And he’d been an increasingly acclaimed and visible stand-up.

“Whenever I was on a lineup with Jak Knight, I knew it was going to be a wildly funny night,” wrote fellow comic James Adomian on Twitter after news of his death was reported.

To honor a comic whose rising star was cut short, Comedy Central has put together a best-of compilation, which shows how much we lost.

“I call white women ‘swans.’ They’re white, they’re majestic, and people get upset when I chase them through parks,” he jokes in the opening bit. He proceeds to talk about many things: sex, female presidents, the idea of a male Melania (who he describes as basically like having Kevin Federline in the White House), and, of course, Trump.

“Trump’s my president the same way my stepdad is my stepdad,” he says in one segment. “I didn’t see it coming. He’s really annoying on Twitter, and he’s only here because a woman didn’t do a good enough job.” The reaction is a mix of laughs and gasps.

You can view it all in the video above. In the meantime, the cause of Knight’s death remains unknown.