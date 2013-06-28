James Gandolfini's Sopranos Co-Stars Among The Many People Who Paid Tribute At His Funeral

The funeral service for actor James Gandolfini was held earlier today at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City, and among the many, many people in attendance, as well as those who simply stood outside to pay their respects, were his co-stars from The Sopranos, including Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Aida Turturro, Joe Pantoliano, Steve Buscemi and Steven Schrippa. It’s only fitting that the man who played the head of TV’s most notorious crime family would be celebrated and honored by his co-stars as if they were an actual family.

Other celebrities in attendance included Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, John Turturro, chef Mario Batali, Chris Noth and New Jersey governor Chris Christie. The funeral service was actually paid for and filmed by HBO as a gift to Gandolfini’s family, according to Entertainment Weekly, and an incredibly beautiful eulogy was delivered by Sopranos creator David Chase, as Danger Guerrero wrote earlier.