James Gandolfini's Sopranos Co-Stars Among The Many People Who Paid Tribute At His Funeral

The funeral service for actor James Gandolfini was held earlier today at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City, and among the many, many people in attendance, as well as those who simply stood outside to pay their respects, were his co-stars from The Sopranos, including Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Aida Turturro, Joe Pantoliano, Steve Buscemi and Steven Schrippa. It’s only fitting that the man who played the head of TV’s most notorious crime family would be celebrated and honored by his co-stars as if they were an actual family.
Other celebrities in attendance included Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, John Turturro, chef Mario Batali, Chris Noth and New Jersey governor Chris Christie. The funeral service was actually paid for and filmed by HBO as a gift to Gandolfini’s family, according to Entertainment Weekly, and an incredibly beautiful eulogy was delivered by Sopranos creator David Chase, as Danger Guerrero wrote earlier.
holy shit what the hell happenned to Michael Imperioli?
I thought Uncle junior was dead. I firmly believed that the actor for Uncle Junior had died and that’s why he was written off the show.
What the hell is Cypher from the Matrix wearing at the funeral?
Junior was in the final episode so I don’t really know how that theory pans out.
Also, his actor’s on Boardwalk Empire now.
I think I confused him with someone else.
Also, imperioli has long hair. What happened? I don’t get it
I figured at some point down the line there’d be a big interview with the cast of The Sopranos, maybe an HBO documentary or similar, reflecting on the show, etc etc, kind of like the oral history they did fairly recently for Vanity Fair. It kills me that he won’t be a part of that. Not right.
Well, after that last image I’m sad about this again.
Who’s 11? And 18?
18 is David Chase. Unsure of 11.
11 is Chris Noth. He just looks different with that stupid thing on his face.
Whoa, thanks to that last picture I just discovered that Gandolfini have the same birthday.
Is Rob Iler in any of these? I didn’t see him.