According to Deadline, Jason Bateman and Jude Law are developing a limited series called Black Rabbit for Netflix. Hot off an Emmy win for his directing work on Ozark, Bateman will helm the series from King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and newcomer Kate Susman. The project is based on an original idea and there are no plot details public just yet. Spooky!

It’s not a done deal yet, but it’s no surprise why Netflix would want to team with Bateman again after all of Ozark‘s success. They’ve also hired him to direct the movie Dark Wire about the time the FBI created a fictional telecom company that provided services for tons of gangs and led to thousands of arrests. Bateman has fully embraced the thriller genre. Is that a clue to what Black Rabbit might entail?

For now, we can file this one under having our curiosity with the great potential of gaining our attention when more details are revealed. Bateman and Law make a solid pairing, the name is definitely evocative, and it has an Oscar-nominated screenwriter in Baylin to boot. It’s highly likely that this will be another prestige drama outing for Bateman, but no one would be sad if it were a series of hour-long episodes all about fluffy bunnies.

