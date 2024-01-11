Aquawho? Jason Momoa is not talking about a certain DCEU (RIP) hero unless someone else brings it up. It’s hard to blame him after enduring a plot that sees Arthur Curry taste pee thrice, and an “I don’t know [him]” vibe emerges in a new Hollywood Reporter interview, in which he declares, “That job’s been done for I don’t know how long” and “I’m out here doing other sh*t.”

That “sh*t” includes an upcoming Max series, On The Roam, where the former Khal Drogo will do a few of his favorite things: ride bikes and (maybe) crush some beers. Actually, the beer might be waiting for another project, which has to do with his excitement to soon direct a Guinness commercial. He also co-directs and stars in On the Roam, and the series promises to go far beyond the usual stereotypical view of bikers as tough dudes who display only tough guy facial expressions. Actually, these dudes will have very “emotional conversations,” and Momoa discussed why the series goes there and also pushed back on his kids’ assertion that he suffers from RBF:

All those men are the most heartfelt, beautiful men. Maybe our faces don’t look like that. My kids are always like, “You have that resting b*tch face.” I’m like, “No, that’s just my stare and my forehead. I’m happy!” If you meet those guys, you’re going to laugh and be accepted right in.

RBF happens to the best and worst of us, my dude. There’s also no word on whether Momoa will reprise his recent “naked bike ride” routine for this series, so you’ll simply need to tune in and find out.

The On The Roam logline calls the series “an eight-part cinematic docu-series following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship.” The show debuts on February 8 with two episodes and weekly followups, and the trailer can be seen below.

