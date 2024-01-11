Jason Momoa has found an interesting way to promote his upcoming docuseries On The Roam. The new series will feature the former Aquaman actor as he bounces from town to town talking to local artisans, and hopefully, raising some loot for charity. While filming episodes, Momoa apparently slept in his car and would randomly emerge in small towns. Now, that he’s divorced from Lisa Bonet, it’s literally become his whole lifestyle.

“Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight before revealing his new love of surprising the crap out of unsuspecting residents as he crawls out of his backseat/bed.

“I’m always in these weird places,” Momoa said. “You’re gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'”

While living his best sexy nomad life, Momoa will also be actively promoting some of the artwork that can be seen and purchased in charity auctions when On The Roam starts streaming next month on Max.

“I’ll jump on Instagram and try to get going so we can auction off a lot of these cool things and spread some love,” Momoa told ET.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Behind every craft is a story. Join Jason Momoa as he travels the open road to unlock secrets of the world’s great artisans.

On The Roam starts streaming February 8 on Max.