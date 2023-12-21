Jason Momoa Revealed To Drew Barrymore Which One Of Her Rom Coms He Wants To Remake

During the Second Golden Age Of Drew Barrymore Romcoms (2004-2009), there was one Adam Sandler classic (before he tapped into his dramatic side) called 50 First Dates which features Barrymore playing a woman whose memory resets every morning. Through a series of manipulative tactics, slapstick jokes, and a Sean Astin cameo, Sandler gets her to fall in love with him every day. It’s what you would expect. But one of the main plot points of the movie revolves around it taking place in Hawaii, which is why Jason Momoa is getting involved.

Momoa stopped by Drew Barrymore’s talk show/therapy session to regretfully promote his new film Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom when he mentioned that he would love to star in a remake of the movie, which would probably not hold up very well today.

When Barrymore asked which of her movies he would want to star in if he had a choice. “If you were to do a romantic comedy, is there a film — let’s just play a game — is there a rom-com you would ever remake?” Barrymore asked. Momoa replied, “Yeah, maybe 50 More Dates.”

Momoa elaborated, “You need to come back to the islands and meet a Hawaiian man,” he said, to which Barrymore enthusiastically agreed. She asked who he would cast alongside him, and he mysteriously and annoyingly diverted the question. “Well, there’s someone out there, I don’t know if I want to say it but there’s someone out there,” he said. He’s gotta keep the people guessing somehow.

It seems like Momoa might be trying to divert attention away from the disappointing Aquaman reviews. Rumor has it there is a lot of pee over there.

(Via Decider)