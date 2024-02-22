There is nothing like the thrill (and sometimes horror) of seeing your face on the big screen at a major sporting event. For most people, that is the only time they will ever see themselves projected on such a scale, which is probably a good thing. But for celebrities, and actors in particular, they should be used to seeing their faces plastered for hundreds of thousands of people to see. Not Jeff Goldblum, though!

Goldblum went viral at this year’s Super Bowl after he appeared on the big screen during the little event. He was met with applause, tears, and excitement, much like his appearance in The Fly. The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live when he gushed about the moment. He said, “I didn’t know they were going to come upon me. And I was just thrilled to be there. I was eating it up.” Who knew those Apartment.com commercials had such a dedicated fan base?

As it turns out, Goldblum is no stranger to historical sports moments. He revealed that he was at the infamous 1997 boxing match when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear. You know the one. “I went to the [Mike] Tyson fight where he bit [Evander] Holyfield’s ear,” Goldblum shared, adding that he had a third-row seat to the bizarre match. He continued the story:

Holyfield is king of getting his licks and Mr. Tyson is frustrated. Sure enough, something happens and Holyfield goes, ‘No, no!’ I see blood, I was close enough to see blood. And I go, ‘What, what? What happened?’ He bit his ear! He bit his ear! I jump up and I said something. I’m yelling. And then he did it again, of course.

Clearly, Kimmell has not had the privilege of attending a major sports event or appearing on the jumbotron, because he was amazed at the story. He will be hosting the Oscars next month, and in many ways, that is similar to appearing before millions of sports fans, if not scarier.

Check out Goldblum’s appearance above.