Following Superman and Lois being renewed for a second season earlier this year, the hit CW show is looking to expand its cast — and is hitting up some pretty familiar faces to do so. Six years after making her debut as Lucy Lane in CBS-turned-The CW drama Supergirl, Jenna Dewan (Step Up, The Witches of East End) is returning to the DC Universe to reprise the role in Greg Berlanti’s “Arrowverse,” bringing all her former character’s signature kindness and charisma with her.

Perhaps even more exciting is Dewan is being credited as a reoccurring character on the series rather than a special cameo, meaning that even after Supergirl finally comes to a close on November 9, we’ll still be seeing Dewan’s Lucy Lane (and perhaps even some other friendly faces) pretty regularly. In addition — and seeing as Superman and Lois is so early in its run compared to other ongoing “Arrowverse series such Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash — this could mean Dewan will be sticking around the DC universe for some time via our television screens.

Superman and Lois is the latest DC series from The CW, and follows the caped crusader (Tyler Hoechlin), his partner-in-life-and-journalism, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and their two teenage sons, Johnathon and Jordan, as they lead their not-always-so-super lives.. As soon as the series premiered back in February, it was met with critical acclaim, with our critics saying it goes so far as to injects an energy into Clark Kent lacking in recent DC movies, making it not at all surprising the series was renewed so early on. Superman and Lois is scheduled to return to network early next year.