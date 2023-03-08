Jenna Ortega has a lot going on these days: a new Scream sequel, a new Hot Ones episode, a new BFF in Aubrey Plaza. But people still want to talk about Wednesday. The Addams Family spinoff is still all the rage, despite what a bear it was to make it. Indeed, that dance she made up while beyond frazzled is still all the rage. So it was inevitable that in the promo for Ortega’s upcoming SNL episode, they’d address that particular dancing elephant.

The ad finds her reluctant to do the dance yet again, arguing that “we’ve seen so much of it already and I think it’s time to do something new.” Alas, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — aka Please Don’t Destroy, who’ve been doing pre-recorded digital segments for the show since 2021 — have other plans. That is, all three are dressed like Wednesday Addams in the instantly iconic dance scene. They feign ignorance, saying they just happen to all be decked out in black dresses and claiming their knowledge of the show and its long-running character is scant at best.

Some reverse psychology later and sure enough Ortega is strutting beside them, doing the Wednesday dance one last final time, or at least until the next time someone goads her to bust those specific moves.

Ortega’s SNL will air, as it always does, this Saturday at 11:30pm on NBC. The musical guest is The 1975. You can watch the promo in the video above.