Netflix’s Wednesday has that rare type of appeal that makes people of all different generations want to tune in. You’ve got Addams Family fans from way back when, you’ve got the TikTok teen goths all in because of Jenna Ortega, and the Hot Topic Millenial Goths are on board thanks to Tim Burton. The only thing missing is Michael Keaton to appeal to the dads of the world, but Beetlejuice 2 has that locked down.

Ortega is still somehow surprised by the fanbase, though, as she recently revealed on The Hollywood Reporter‘s roundtable with fellow actresses. “Wednesday has a much wider audience than I anticipated, at least age-wise, so it’s older people and younger people,” she explained. So she was surprised when it’s not just younger fans coming up to her to share their love for the show. And sometimes it’s people with the type of authority to seat you next to an exit door, like flight attendants.

“But I’ve had a couple of weird plane stories, too, where I’ve woken up to notes or things like that,” she began. “I got off [a plane] yesterday, and at the end, the flight attendant took her hair down out of the bun and it was in two braids and she took her bangs down and she said, ‘You made me do this,'” she explained. While it was nice of the attendant to wait until the flight was over, it does seem vaguely threatening to say that Ortega made her get bangs. That’s just a normal rite of passage for every woman at some point in their life. But at least the flight attendant didn’t say anything about her smoking habits, which could have been a major issue at 30 thousand feet in the air.

Of course, when it comes to fan encounters, it could be a lot worse. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph says she appreciates the love, but not when it’s coming from fans in the bathroom. “It’s the ones who talk to me in the bathroom, now that’s a problem. In the toilet at the airport, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ Yeah, ‘Thank you, thank you. May I continue now?'” She exclaimed. It’s no wonder so many actors chose to fly private and get the luxury of a quiet trip while also contributing to the climate crisis. It’s all give and take for the famous.

