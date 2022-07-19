Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner treated her 359 million Instagram followers to a photo of her and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, standing in front of a pair of private jets. “You wanna take mine or yours?” she wrote. It’s very relatable content. Also relatable: taking your environment-destroying private jet on a minutes-long flight.

The Daily Mail reports that “Kylie is the latest member of her family to be accused of hypocrisy, after she flew on her luxury ‘Kylie Air’ private plane twice across the county on July 13, and again just two days later on July 15. The Bombardier Global 7500 jet travelled for 35 minutes from Palm Springs, just outside of LA, to Van Nuys, in Los Angeles, close to her $36 million Hidden Hills mansion on July 15.” Two hours later, she went from Van Nuys to Camarillo, a trip that “took just 12 minutes.”

A private jet like “Kylie Air” is five to 14 times more dangerous to the environment than taking a commercial airplane, let alone driving the meager distance from one California city to another nearby California city, and “50 times more polluting than trains,” according to Transport and Environment. Over two tons of CO2 are emitted. That’s… not great.

Had the star driven the 26 mile trip from her home in Hidden Hills, to Camarillo it would have taken her around 39 minutes – without traffic. But instead the star drove 30 minutes in the wrong direction to Van Nuys airport, before jumping on the plane – with the journey taking longer despite the 12 minute flight.

Jenner, who responded to the controversy with a TikTok of her and her kids shopping at Target in an attempt to seem “normal” and not someone who casually takes their private jet for a quick jaunt, is being called a “climate criminal” on social media.

Kylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off. https://t.co/qOiazZnIaq — Jack MacGregor (@JMacR) July 17, 2022

but we gotta use paper straws that melt before i can finish my fuckin drink 🧍🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/psidnzHmLy — ☆✮ 𝔧𝔞𝔥 ✮☆ (@planetofplanet) July 18, 2022

cant wait to eat the rich with my wooden fork and knife and drink from my paper straw 😋 https://t.co/MwknSnbVud — koyal (@koyalblood) July 18, 2022

80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022

kylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? explain — ✨just vibes✨ (@MaFavRaps) July 16, 2022

Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights. — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022

I'm hearing that Kylie Jenner has turned the AC off in her bombardier bd-700 to honour the victims of climate change. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JL4EfeTw79 — Gary McQuiggin (@ggaaarrryyyy) July 18, 2022

Can people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians. — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning 🤡 (@clowning4taylah) July 16, 2022

Kylie Jenner alone with her jet made more co2 in 6 months than what I'd make in 3 years just by living life normally https://t.co/pAuD3E86ww — mel (@melislibrary) July 17, 2022

So just fuck the environment huh https://t.co/4akD4ZUw6c — Shannon Evangelista (@shannie_emm) July 18, 2022

