Jennifer Aniston Came Up With The Perfect ‘Friends’ Reunion Idea

Horrible Bosses 2 star Jennifer Aniston was a guest on The Graham Norton Show this week, and the titular host asked the question that is still on too many minds – is Rachel Green talking to the gang about a Friends reunion? More specifically, though, Norton had a bit of an “Enough already” attitude to his line of questioning, asking the actress, “Why don’t you just do the reunion already so people will stop wanging on about it?” (Side note: “Wanging” is such a good word for anything. It doesn’t even have to be used in the way that Norton used it.)
“Honestly, we should just wait,” Aniston said before mocking the iconic milkshake cast photo. “I say we just wait until we’re really much older and just be Golden Friends, so people can say, ‘Look at what happened to Joey.’” But Norton’s idea was even better, as he said to “just make it grim and depressing so no one will ever want to see it again… it could just be a series of funerals.” While that is the greatest idea that anyone has ever presented for a Friends reunion to date, I still believe that the cast making cameos as walkers on The Walking Dead would be the best thing possible, not only for the show’s already great ratings, but for people who still cling to Friends in general.
On board and way over due. Found a great list of friends episodes [www.vunify.com]
Could Zombie Chandler BE anymore rotted
+1 and +1
How about a reunion where Ross finally snaps and kills them all and then skins them. He lays out their skins in his apartment and reenact different past scenarios with them. Thanksgiving episode for the win.
Phoebe would be the one to all of them I think. She even predicted her murdering Ross.
Here’s the show: Chandler is a bisexual cocaine addict. Rachel is married to Calvin Klein (so she’s rich but her husband’s gay) Ross is a twice divorced science teacher who’s developed tourettes. Monica after divorcing Chandler is a militant lesbian dating the redhead from Sex in the City they spend their time walking picket lines for lesbian rights. Joey, too old to be an actor sells suits at the mall ( again!) has three kids and is married to… JANICE!!! O.M.G!!! Phoebe is EXACTLY the same (still sings smelly cat and thinks she’s happily married to Paul Rudd…but…he’s cheating on her…
Still waiting on the Gunther Chronicles spinoff.