Is there any TV award that Jennifer Coolidge didn’t win for her performance on The White Lotus?

The actress has an Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, one for each season of the HBO series. She will soon add an MTV Movie & TV Award to her collection, but this is no ordinary golden popcorn bucket: Coolidge will be presented with the Comedic Genius Award during the ceremony on May 7th.

She will be the sixth person to receive the prize, following Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell.

Coolidge was also recently named one of the 100 most influential people of 2023 by Time. “When she left for Sicily to make the second season of The White Lotus, I missed her,” Mia Farrow wrote in an essay for the publication. “She returned, of course, to a tsunami of prestigious awards recognizing her mesmerizing performance. Adoration for Jennifer, initially led by discerning cinephiles and, of course, the gay community, was now everywhere.”

Farrow credited Coolidge’s “eccentric mannerisms, hilarious improvisations, and, most of all, aching vulnerability” as the reasons why people fell in love with her friend. She added, “She’s a national treasure.”

To find the full list of MTV Movie & TV Award nominees, head here.

(Via MTV)