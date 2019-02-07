Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wikipedia describes Deepfake, a clumsy portmanteau of “deep learning” and “fake,” as “an artificial intelligence-based human image synthesis technique used to combine and superimpose existing images and videos onto source images or videos.” That’s one definition. But I would also accept: the nightmare scenario where Steve Buscemi’s face is on Jennifer Lawrence’s body.

“I’ve gone down a black hole of the latest DeepFakes and this mashup of Steve Buscemi and Jennifer Lawrence is a sight to behold,” tweeted freelance journalist Mikael Thalen, who also discovered Donald Trump-meets-Mr. Bean. But for now, let’s stick with Jennifer Buscemi (Steve Lawrence?), because that’s the combination that was discussed on Wednesday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with guest… Steve Buscemi! I think his (actual) face says it all.

“I’ve never looked better,” the Lean on Pete star joked after watching the clip of himself, sort of, answer a question about his favorite Real Housewife at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards (I loved his performance in Joy). When asked whether the clip amused or frightened him, Buscemi responded, “It makes me sad that somebody spent that much time on that, because I bet that was hard to do.” Just wait until the sequel, when it’s his body and Lady Gaga’s face.