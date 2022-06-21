It’s been a while since the seemingly-endless string of Jeopardy! controversies dominated the game show headlines. That’s because most of them were surrounding Mike Richards, the one-time Jeopardy! executive producer who was named the show’s full-time successor to Alex Trebek following what appeared to be some mild chicanery. Richards quickly exited in disgrace and two temporary hosts, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, got some less temporary roles with the syndicated game show.

Nearly a year later, though, not much has actually changed by way of an official announcement about the future of the hosting situation. Bialik is currently slated to host most episodes and some primetime events, with Jennings occasionally in the mix as well. But some fans think those a bit further on the inside know some news is afoot. One of the reasons they think this is a very cryptic tweet from Buzzy Cohen in response to who will host the forthcoming primetime Jeopardy! episodes.

Cohen parlayed viral fame during his run on Jeopardy! — including winning the 2017 Tournament of Champions — into a hosting career of his own when he served as a guest host during the first string of temporary roles following Trebek’s death.

He’s also appeared more recently on The Chase. The Jeopardy!-to-Chase pipeline is pretty well-established at this point, which is why Cohen saying there’s “another” host in the works for some episodes certainly turned some heads.

100% prepared to be wrong but still not totally believing that the Mayim-hosts-primetime-Jeopardy thing is still here. If that was still a thing I feel like the many press releases talking about Celebrity Jeopardy would have mentioned her by now. — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) June 16, 2022

Some speculated that the “another” in question is, well, Cohen himself. And if you look around elsewhere on his timeline, you’ll see that he’s filming something other than The Chase these days. Earlier in the week, for example, he tweeted about an “as yet unannounced project” he’s got in the works.

Shout out to the camera guys on [as yet unannounced project] for convincing me to get a picopresso from @wacaco_ltd – cannot wait to get this thing going!!! — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) June 18, 2022

Whether that’s primetime Jeopardy! episodes or something else is entirely unclear. But given what he’s implied about Jeopardy!, somebody knows something. And hopefully, we learn just what that something is sooner rather than later.