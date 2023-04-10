Jeopardy! has seen its fair share of silly scandals over the years, but nothing like this: a contestant has responded to the “very jerky people” who compared his mustache to Adolf Hitler’s. Somewhere out there, Vince McMahon is breathing a sigh of relief.

“Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon,” Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from LaFollette, Tennessee, tweeted. The next day, he returned and gave a mustache update.

After calling out the “really hurtful comments by some very jerky people [that] made me lose all faith in humanity,” Henegar (who had a three-day total of $68,202) wrote, “So I have two things to say right now, and then I’m not gonna say anything else about the matter for the sake of my own sanity. For starters, even though I’ve spent about 10 years on it, i’m shaving off my mustache tonight…too much work to keep it tight.” The second thing: “To all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League.”

In response to Colin Jost joking about his mustache during this weekend’s SNL (“A Jeopardy! contestant this week was forced to quit social media after people said his mustache looks like Hitler’s. The contestant said he’s so mad, he’s had it up to here,” the Weekend Update anchor said while doing the Nazi salute), Henegar tweeted:

Well…I guess it's great to make it on Saturday Night Live…I suppose — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) April 9, 2023

That’s being a good sport.

