The term “spoiler culture” is typically associated with TV series like The Mandalorian, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us. Shows for nerds, or as the late, great Alex Trebek might call them, “losers.” But Jeopardy! recently spoiled the ending of an episode after a “major editing glitch” caused the contestants’ final scores to be shown at the start of the game.

Spoiler alert?

On a recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Michael Davies explained what the heck happened and issued an apology. “Right off the bat, apologies to the entire audience, we totally blew it at the top of the show,” he said. “We made a horrible error, where we revealed the final scores at the end in the opening cutaway shot during Mayim’s monologue. It’s a series of errors that it’s somehow remarkable that they all happened.”

Davies chalks the editing error to having to re-shoot host Mayim Bialik’s introductions. “Of course, it should be standard procedure — and it is supposed to be standard procedure — that we take the scores on the podiums back to the original level, but it didn’t happen,” he said. “This was then not caught in [post-production], and it was not caught in the final [quality control]. There are so many elements that should check this. We have now put in place a new series of protocols that will prevent this from happening again.”

Congratulations to the Oscars crisis team on finding a new gig.

(Via Cinemablend)