Getty Image

Jeopardy‘s writers delivered a touching treat for Patton Oswalt and his fans on Tuesday night’s show, using his late wife Michelle McNamara’s mantra for a pair of categories in the show’s first round. It’s not something that would typically stick out, but eagle-eyed fans of the shows saw it and quickly made it clear to Oswalt on Twitter according to The AV Club:

As The AV Club points out, the four words — “It’s Chaos. Be Kind.” — stem from Oswalt’s comedy special Annihilation in 2017. The comedian has been open about his grieving process, discussing it in the special and during his many late night TV stops over the past year or so. But in the special, he mentions those words are McNamara’s mantra to get through life. Oswalt tweeted out his thanks to the folks over at Jeopardy.