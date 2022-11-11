The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is in full swing this week, with some of the show’s best ever players vying for bragging rights in one of the biggest tournaments in show history. If you’ve been paying attention to the show at all over the last year, you’re probably very aware of three big contenders for the top prize: Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach.

All three players broke records and went on long winning streaks during Season 38 of the show. Which is why they returned with a special advantage in the tournament: a direct pass to the semifinals. The three also participated in a special exhibition game on election day Tuesday, which also coincided with the second anniversary of late host Alex Trebek’s death.

But that game wasn’t the only way the heavyweights got ready for the tournament, of course. In fact, both Amodio and Schneider admitted they actually browsed the Jeopardy! Reddit for some feedback on their initial performances. Though they weren’t always as excited about what they found as you may think.

In an interview with Vulture, the two said they did check out some criticism — and praise — of their betting strategies.

“The difference for the tournament was, well, I was on Reddit seeing people’s commentary about me my first time around, and they felt I was suboptimal in certain ways,” Schneider said. “Most of the comments didn’t seem worth it to me, but the one thing I did realize was I needed to pay more attention to looking for Daily Doubles, keeping an eye on where they had been and where they were likely to show up again. That was one thing I changed.”

Amodio agreed that, while he didn’t always love what he saw on the and did dismiss some of the criticism outright, he was happy to see some people agreed with the way he attacked the game.

“I was pretty happy about my Daily Double hunting strategy being the best anyone could think of. I didn’t think about anything else other than the question ahead. I totally understand Amy’s perspective there,” Amodio said. “I worked really hard to get to a place where I was comfortable before stepping onstage. I was proud of how it played out. There are Redditors giving feedback, but for the most part, I said, No, I think I did it right, thanks, though.”