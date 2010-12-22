‘Jersey Shore’ Season 3 Trailer

MTV released the extended trailer for Season 3 of “Jersey Shore,” and people, IT. HAS. EVERYTHING. A sampling:
- Arguing
- Snooki falling down in the sand
- Ronnie apparently getting a colonoscopy
- The grenade whistle (pictured above)
- Girls punching girls, girls punching boys
- Minibikes
All that said, my favorite part of this clip is new cast member Deena, a tiny little fake-Snooki wannabe-meatball. In the two-minute trailer, we find out two important facts about this treasure: 1) She got butt-naked in front of The Situation on the first day, and; 2) She has the greatest arguing strategy this side of an Ivy League debate team. Seriously, the next time I’m in an argument, I’m just yelling, “First of all! Second of all! BITCH!” over and over. It’s genius.
P.S. Remember when you weren’t allowed to fight on MTV’s reality shows? Like the time on “Real World: Seattle” when Stephen slapped Irene and people lost their damn minds? Or the time on “Real World: Las Vegas” when sexy firecracker go-go dancer Brynn threw a fork at Steven and everyone treated it like the Pearl Harbor of cutlery attacks? Oh, the 90s. The infancy of reality TV, when we were actually concerned about the safety of the contestants. How quaint. Now MTV gleefully cuts together a trailer of self-described “guidos” beating each other about the head for two minutes with no repercussions.
We’re seriously like six months from a show called “Stripper Knife Fight House.” I, for one, can’t wait.
girls fisting girls > girls punching girls
How did they find someone less appealing than Snooki?
More importantly, why did they find someone less appealing than Snooki?
this is going to be ridiculous. There will be epic gifs from this season. There are already epic gifs just from that 2 minute preview!
Oh, like they need a vuvuzela to be loud and obnoxious.
I love you, guidos. Except Sammi and Ronnie. Y’all need to go.
I’m pretty sure that that gif is not from season 3 but of The Situation watching the end of last week’s Giants game.
Anyone else think The Situation looks like Pauly Shore?
Oh how I wanted that gif to show The Situation whipping off his sunglasses to reveal ANOTHER SET OF SUNGLASSES!
Trolls, he’s definitely got the same facial structure and a lot of the same gestures.
14:59 and counting
I can’t wait to see how the situation crowbars the word “situation” into everything he says. Its almost as hilarious as the fockers!
Saying the Situation looks like Pauley shore is an insult to Pauley–er, it’s an insult to the Sit–or maybe–er…
Yes. Yes he does.
It’s sad when a guy who calls himself the Situation (because really, do we believe anyone actually gave these people their nicknames? Anyone who wasn’t themselves?) who constantly takes his shirt off and does steroids could be the most respectable member of a group.
Oh man…we are soooooo close to a Japanese level of crazy television right now.