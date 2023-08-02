Jessica Chastain won an Oscar last year, but more importantly, she got to make out (and then some) with Oscar Isaac. They haven’t been the same since.

HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage miniseries starred Chastain and Isaac as a married couple, and the highs and lows (lots of lows) they faced in their relationship. It’s a rough but worthwhile watch, with a Golden Globe-nominated performance from Chastain. The actress called her “intensely emotional” role “very tough” in an interview with the Little Gold Men podcast.

“Scenes From a Marriage was very tough,” Chastain said. “And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same. We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather.” There was so much “I love you, I hate you” in Scenes From a Marriage, she said, and the long-time friends needed time apart from each other. Just like the world needed time to process the red carpet photos of two of them.

Chastain continued:

“But there’s so much joy in what I get to do. There’s a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine. But then I live a very quiet life. I don’t have to have these tortured things in my life. I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully.”

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Vanity Fair)