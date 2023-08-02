jessica-chastain-oscar-isaac-top.jpeg
Getty Image
TV

Jessica Chastain And Oscar Isaac’s Friendship Has ‘Never Quite Been The Same’ Since ‘Scenes From A Marriage’

Jessica Chastain won an Oscar last year, but more importantly, she got to make out (and then some) with Oscar Isaac. They haven’t been the same since.

HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage miniseries starred Chastain and Isaac as a married couple, and the highs and lows (lots of lows) they faced in their relationship. It’s a rough but worthwhile watch, with a Golden Globe-nominated performance from Chastain. The actress called her “intensely emotional” role “very tough” in an interview with the Little Gold Men podcast.

Scenes From a Marriage was very tough,” Chastain said. “And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same. We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather.” There was so much “I love you, I hate you” in Scenes From a Marriage, she said, and the long-time friends needed time apart from each other. Just like the world needed time to process the red carpet photos of two of them.

Chastain continued:

“But there’s so much joy in what I get to do. There’s a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine. But then I live a very quiet life. I don’t have to have these tortured things in my life. I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully.”

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Vanity Fair)

Listen To This
Travis Scott’s Fascinating View Of ‘Utopia’ Might Just Be Too Ahead Of Its Time
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×