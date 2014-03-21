Billy Joel And Jimmy Fallon Sang 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' As A Doo-Wop Group

I wish I loved anything as much as Jimmy Fallon loves Billy Joel. Hell, he probably even defends The Bridge, just the way it is. Last night, the Piano Man dropped by The Tonight Show set to spend some quality time with his #1 fan boy, and together, they performed “You May Be Right” and formed a two-man doo-wop group using Fallon’s iPad. If you’ve ever wondered what nine hundred Billy Joels and Jimmy Fallons sound like singing a South African novelty song from the 1950s, now you know.
the only thing i didn’t like about that was the bullshit about fallon trying to decide on lion sleeps tonight on the spot, as if it hadn’t been planned and rehearsed.
Maybe it was really off the top of his head. He could’ve chosen The Thong Song.
That is a talk show thing though. Pretty much everything any host talks about is planned and rehearsed.
yeah but just admit that it’s rehearsed.
Fallon should leave the falsettos to his BFF Timberlake, but this was still pretty damn great.
Sometimes, maybe, Fallon should let singers do their own shit. I mean, he’s decent enough but it is nice to appreciate artists like Billy Joel without Fallon doing karaoke on the side.
I thought the doo wop thing was fun and enjoyable, but then for him to perform during the actual performance and do air saxophone next to the actual saxophonist and stuff was really bush league. He needs to realize that it’s okay to be offscreen sometimes because otherwise he’s doing a great job.