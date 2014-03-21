Billy Joel And Jimmy Fallon Sang 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' As A Doo-Wop Group

I wish I loved anything as much as Jimmy Fallon loves Billy Joel. Hell, he probably even defends The Bridge, just the way it is. Last night, the Piano Man dropped by The Tonight Show set to spend some quality time with his #1 fan boy, and together, they performed “You May Be Right” and formed a two-man doo-wop group using Fallon’s iPad. If you’ve ever wondered what nine hundred Billy Joels and Jimmy Fallons sound like singing a South African novelty song from the 1950s, now you know.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x1in5z4