During a campaign stop in New Hampshire this week, Donald Trump had the same mind-blowing revelation as millions of stoned high schoolers before him: the word “us” is spelled the same as U.S.

“Macron, nice guy, he’s for France – I’m for us,” the former president said, referring to French president Emmanuel Macron. “I’m for us. You know how you spell us, right? You spell us ‘U.S.’ I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that before? I just picked that up. A couple of days, I’m reading and said us. And I said, you know, when you think about it, us equals U.S. Now, if we say something genius, they’ll never say it. You know, we get 25, 30, 40, 50, 80,000, 100,000 people to speeches, they’ve never said, ‘Trump’s a great speaker!’ Never said, I never heard it.” It goes on like that…

Do you know what the “very stable genius” is talking about? I don’t. And neither does Jimmy Fallon. After playing footage from the rally on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, the host was left speechless. That’s not easy to do. “I’m giving you all a few seconds to process that,” he said, ending the silence. “It’s going to be a pretty interesting presidential library.”

You can watch Fallon’s Tonight Show monologue above.