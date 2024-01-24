Jimmy Kimmel landed a blow on failed presidential candidate Ron DeSantis while tackling the recent Oscar drama over Barbie. The Florida governor ended his flailing campaign on Sunday, officially putting to bed any chances of replacing Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket. That news was quickly overshadowed by the Oscar nominations, so Kimmel went ahead and combined the two with brutal results.

While Barbie was nominated for Best Picture, the Academy made the odd choice of not nominating the film’s star Margot Robbie for Best Actress or Greta Gerwig for Best Director. However, Ryan Gosling picked up a nomination for his performance at Ken, and like a lot of people, Kimmel couldn’t help but notice that the Oscar snubs seemed very familiar.

“Barbie was nominated for eight Academy awards, which, who would have imagined?” Kimmel said via The Wrap. “Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not nominated for acting or directing. Whereas Ryan Gosling was. He got a nomination for playing Ken, which, ironically, was kind of the plot of the Barbie movie.”

While social media spent most of Tuesday highlighting how the Oscar snubs proved Barbie‘s thesis, Kimmel went another direction by taking a shot at Meatball-less Ron DeSantis.

“It’s pretty crazy. You know, Ryan Gosling plays a guy with no testicles and gets an Oscar nomination. Ron DeSantis does it, he has to drop out of the primary,” Kimmel joked. “It not fair! It’s not fair.”

