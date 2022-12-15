Though Florida governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t even announced if he wants to run for president in 2024, he’s absolutely dominating Donald Trump in early polling. Between that news and the continued fallout from Donald’s dinner with a Black white supremacist and a preeminent Holocaust denier — not to mention the lawsuits and investigations — things aren’t going so well for the former POTUS. So he did what any toddler-brained human would do and attempted to cause a big distraction. And it’s definitely got people talking, including Jimmy Kimmel.

On Wednesday, Trump posted an embarrassing video to TRUTH Social in which he declared that “America needs a superhero,” accompanied by an animated video in which a muscular Super Trump reveals himself to the world outside Trump Tower. Yes, it is every bit as embarrassing as it sounds.

“Trump’s looking like such a loser right now we may have to start calling him ‘Don Jr.,’” Kimmel said of the former president’s waning popularity, then went on to explain that as a result of announcing his 2024 presidential run too early:

[H]e’s desperate to shift attention away from his waning popularity. So today, Ranta Claus took to TRUTH Social to announce — he announced that tomorrow he’ll be making an announcement. And not just any announcement, but a MAJOR announcement.

​​https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/1603087072398610433

“Wow! How exciting! What could it be?,” Kimmel wanted to know. “I don’t know, from the look of the cartoon, maybe he got liposuction? Maybe that’s the announcement? Maybe Eric learned to tie his shoes? Who knows!”

“I don’t know about you, but I won’t be able to sleep tonight waiting to find out,” Kimmel added. (Something tells us he slept just fine.)

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 3:10 mark.