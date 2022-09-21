Donald Trump is always fighting with someone — if not multiple people. And right now his biggest beef appears to be with former ally-turned-biggest competitor for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination Ron DeSantis. Like millions of others around the world, Trump is beside himself over the Florida governor’s recent human trafficking prank, where he paid to fly 48 undocumented Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to the tony island of Martha’s Vineyard.

But, on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel explained that Trump’s problems with DeSantis’ immigration switcheroo have nothing to do with the inhumanity of it all:

Word is Trump’s upset about that. Not because he cares about the people. He’s upset because he thinks DeSantis stole the idea from him. Can you imagine being such a despicable creep you’re mad at someone for being a despicable creep sooner than you? It’s like taking credit for being the first guy to put pineapple on pizza.

Kimmel did warn, however, that “this could get ugly.” Then proceeded to out yet another “big idea Ronald took from Donald.” As Kimmel explained, DeSantis is offering supporters who donate at least $37 a DeSantis Gold Card, which Jimmy thinks “sounds awfully similar to the Trump Gold Card, which is accepted every place you don’t want to be.” As Kimmel teased:

I hope Trump doesn’t find out about that because, you know me, the last thing I want to do is start trouble between these two remarkable men. But, man, if somebody stole my idea for selling worthless golden rectangles to imbeciles, I would march right over to the governor’s mansion…

You can watch the full clip above, beginning right around the :50 mark.