‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Asks: Have You Ever Had Sex With Someone You Met On The Internet?

#Sex #Jimmy Kimmel Live
News & Culture Writer
06.26.14 7 Comments

Last night the Jimmy Kimmel Live street team went around asking the pedestrian question: Have you ever had sex with someone you met on the internet? Before I even watched the video I was like, it’s 2014, who hasn’t? I mean I guess if you’ve been married for like 20+ years since before the internet was really a thing with dating websites and forums and Craigslist, but let’s face it — a lot of times not even then. Hell, even I met my husband through a writer from another website that I worked for, although that was more like meeting on the internet-adjacent.

Anyway, you’d be surprised that there actually people out there, apparently, who haven’t had sex with people they met on the internet. Or they’re just good liars. I think I got 5/7, see if you can beat that!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex#Jimmy Kimmel Live
TAGSinternet sexjimmy kimmel liveSex

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP