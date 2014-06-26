‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Asks: Have You Ever Had Sex With Someone You Met On The Internet?

Last night the Jimmy Kimmel Live street team went around asking the pedestrian question: Have you ever had sex with someone you met on the internet? Before I even watched the video I was like, it’s 2014, who hasn’t? I mean I guess if you’ve been married for like 20+ years since before the internet was really a thing with dating websites and forums and Craigslist, but let’s face it — a lot of times not even then. Hell, even I met my husband through a writer from another website that I worked for, although that was more like meeting on the internet-adjacent.
Anyway, you’d be surprised that there actually people out there, apparently, who haven’t had sex with people they met on the internet. Or they’re just good liars. I think I got 5/7, see if you can beat that!
HA thats nothing, i married someone i met on the internet
…should watch the video’s before posting because thats a normal thing apparently
First girl can get it. Too bad she won’t get it from my disease infested Match.com profile. Looks like I’ll have to go back to the basics for this one, stalking.
who the hell has sex with people they DON’T meet on the internet?
EXACTLY.
Does he mean having sex ON the Internet? If so, I’m like the Wilt Chamberlain of that.
I think a lot of people are looking at the question as “have you ever have a dirty hookup from craigslist?” because that’s the stigma. I bet tons of people have gotten into long-term relationships with people that were friends of friends on facebook. If the initial contact was sending a facebook message say hello then technically you met on the internet. I don’t think people view it that way though.