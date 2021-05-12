Mike “MyPillow Guy” Lindell held a rally at the beautiful-sounding Corn Palace in South Dakota on Monday. He spoke for 90 minutes about his social media website, cancel culture, and how former-president Donald Trump will soon be current-president Donald Trump. “He said his evidence shows that China corrupted election machines and changed the voting results in the election, denying Donald Trump from winning by 14 million votes. Lindell’s goal, he said, is for regular citizens to put significant pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to look at the evidence. He said if that happens, Trump will be back in office as president by August,” according to the Mitchell Republic.

Lindell expected 30,000 people to hear him rant about stopping the steal, or whatever, but as Jimmy Kimmel noted during Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, “only 1,500 [showed up]. It was quite the event. Mike treated the semi-crowd to 90 minutes of paranoid rantings about election fraud. And the music act was none other than former-Saturday Night Live cast member, Joe Piscopo.” I guess Victoria Jackson was busy.

Lindell also “reached deep into the Trump time machine to pull another great entertainer out of meatballs,” Kimmel said before cutting to a sleepy clip of Ben Carson speaking to the minuscule crowd over Zoom. “Ben Carson on Zoom is like the South Dakota equivalent of the Tupac hologram,” he added.

The Lindell jokes begin around the 5:30 mark in the monologue above.