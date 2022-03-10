Joe Vs Carole
TV

‘Joe Vs. Carole’ Fan Reactions: Is The New Peacock Show Good?

by:

There has been quite a divide on the internet since Tiger King premiered. Some people (like Cardi B) became invested in the story, which followed Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s well-known feud in the exotic animal community, while others didn’t really care about the story at all. No matter what side you are on, it’s clear that the Tiger King saga made enough of an impact to spark several lively internet debates and multiple shows on the matter. One show is Joe vs. Carole, which just premiered on Peacock.

Starring John Cameron Mitchell and SNL star Kate McKinnon as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin respectively, the series explores the complex history between the two rivals, which ultimately leads to Joe Exotic plotting to have Baskin murdered (Exotic is currently serving jail time, though he has been trying to get out for some time). But, as with all dramatizations of true crime, the show begs the question: is the show actually good?

The eight-episode series has a pretty talented cast, with Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, and William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham. Many fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions and they seemingly came to two conclusions: one is that Kate McKinnon is actually a great actress and the second is that the CGI tigers are NOT very convincing. Also, Kyle MacLachlan is a treasure. Here’s what the people are saying:

