Joel McHale Asked For A Discount On A TV After ‘Community’ Was Canceled

Not everything being reported about the Sony hack is bad news. Sure, the Guardians of Peace – a hacker group and not an upcoming SyFy original knockoff film – have stolen and released an incredible amount of emails and documents, and a lot of them have revealed financial information or corny movie ideas, but there is some fun stuff, too. For example, there was Jonah Hill’s “rad” response to the idea of a 21 Jump Street/Men in Black crossover film, and now there’s an email exchange between Joel McHale and President Steve Mosko’s assistant that took place shortly after Community was canceled by NBC on May 9.

In the original email, found by Business Insider, McHale did what any of us would do on the way out the door and asked Mosko (above left) for a discount on a 65-inch Ultra HD TV that costs approximately $8,000. Can’t blame a guy for trying.

Hello Fayanne, It’s Joel McHale. You might remember me from such canceled Sony tv shows as—Community. Sad. Very sad. So when I was talking to Steve about the show ending last Friday, I asked about a discount on a Sony tv. He said of course. He’s the greatest as you know. I didn’t want to bother him with the specific details of the screen I want so I thought I would bother you. I hope that is it [sic] cool. It’s below. You can check with Steve obviously if this all sounds strange. I’m not sure how this all works but I’m happy to send a credit card number wherever necessary. Thanks Fayanne. I’m very much going to miss working at Sony. Cheers Joel

It’s fun (and really easy) to imagine McHale using that classic Jeff Winger charm to wink and finger gun his way to a new TV, but he wasn’t lying. Mosko’s assistant emailed the boss man and asked if she should handle it – “If so, thru the Family Center or the Cierge?” (whatever scandalous dealing that refers to) – and Mosko told her to go ahead and get it, “put it against community deal w money later.”

Good news: McHale got his 65-inch TV. Better news: It was on sale for $6,000 at the time that he asked. See? Not all of this hacker leak stuff is going to cause the foundation of Hollywood’s movers and shakers to crumble beneath them.

